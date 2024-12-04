TV personality JUDGE MATHIS sued for allegedly threatening to shoot city worker







Wednesday, December 04, 2024 - Television judge Greg Mathis is facing a lawsuit from a Los Angeles city worker who claims the TV personality threatened him with a gun during a heated confrontation outside Mathis' home in July 2023.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Ricardo Acosta, a worker with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), alleges that Mathis became irate when a dump truck blocked his driveway. Acosta claims Mathis, after exiting his car, began shouting profanities, demanding the truck be moved.

According to Acosta, he advised Mathis to step away from the truck for safety reasons, citing concerns it could roll backward due to the incline it was parked on. Acosta alleges Mathis responded aggressively, telling him to "run him over and see what happens," before retreating into his home and returning with a gun.

The lawsuit states that Mathis brandished the firearm and threatened to "bust a cap," a phrase Acosta says was repeated before Mathis ultimately left the scene in his car. Acosta is now suing for assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, seeking damages.

Mathis' attorney, Anahita Sedaghatfar, has refuted the claims, describing the lawsuit as an extortion attempt. In a statement, she argued that Acosta's version of events is inconsistent with what transpired, alleging that Mathis feared for his safety due to actions by Acosta and others at the scene.

Sedaghatfar also pointed out that the LAPD did not investigate Acosta's initial complaint, which she says undermines its credibility. She indicated that if the case proceeds, Mathis plans to file countersuits against Acosta for defamation and illegal conduct.

The lawsuit follows a July 2023 incident when law enforcement sources confirmed that a complaint was filed accusing Mathis of threatening LADWP workers with a gun. Mathis, known for his long-running TV courtroom show, has yet to comment publicly on the latest developments.