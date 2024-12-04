TV personality JUDGE MATHIS sued for allegedly threatening to shoot city worker

Wednesday, December 04, 2024 - Television judge Greg Mathis is facing a lawsuit from a Los Angeles city worker who claims the TV personality threatened him with a gun during a heated confrontation outside Mathis' home in July 2023.
In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Ricardo
Acosta, a worker with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP),
alleges that Mathis became irate when a dump truck blocked his driveway. Acosta
claims Mathis, after exiting his car, began shouting profanities, demanding the
truck be moved.
According to Acosta, he advised Mathis to step away from the
truck for safety reasons, citing concerns it could roll backward due to the
incline it was parked on. Acosta alleges Mathis responded aggressively, telling
him to "run him over and see what happens," before retreating into
his home and returning with a gun.
The lawsuit states that Mathis brandished the firearm and
threatened to "bust a cap," a phrase Acosta says was repeated before
Mathis ultimately left the scene in his car. Acosta is now suing for assault
and intentional infliction of emotional distress, seeking damages.
Mathis' attorney, Anahita Sedaghatfar, has refuted the
claims, describing the lawsuit as an extortion attempt. In a statement, she
argued that Acosta's version of events is inconsistent with what transpired,
alleging that Mathis feared for his safety due to actions by Acosta and others
at the scene.
Sedaghatfar also pointed out that the LAPD did not
investigate Acosta's initial complaint, which she says undermines its
credibility. She indicated that if the case proceeds, Mathis plans to file
countersuits against Acosta for defamation and illegal conduct.
The lawsuit follows a July 2023 incident when law
enforcement sources confirmed that a complaint was filed accusing Mathis of
threatening LADWP workers with a gun. Mathis, known for his long-running TV
courtroom show, has yet to comment publicly on the latest developments.
