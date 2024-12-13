UHURU is a spent cartridge and no longer represents Mt Kenya region - NELSON HAVI says





Friday, December 13, 2024 - Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, has poured cold water on President William Ruto’s Monday meeting with his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto, who is facing a fierce rebellion in the Mt Kenya region, drove himself to Uhuru's Ichaweri home in Gatundu South where the two deliberated on issues facing the country.

The meeting surprised many because their relationship has seemingly been strained since Ruto served as deputy president under Uhuru’s administration.

Uhuru refused to back Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid, instead throwing his weight behind former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as his preferred successor.

Lawyer Nelson Havi, reacting to the meeting between President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, stated that both leaders have failed the vote-rich Mt Kenya region and cannot regain the trust of the area's voters to boost their political fortunes.

Havi told the Citizen TV breakfast show that Uhuru no longer represents the Mt Kenya region.

“Uhuru Kenyatta has only one vote and no longer represents Mt Kenya.

"There is talk of a further coalition government above the coalition between President Ruto and Raila Odinga; to what end?” Havi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST