An intoxicated driver captured on camera driving on the wrong side of the road along the busy Thika Superhighway at night (VIDEO).





Wednesday, December 31, 2024 - A reckless driver, believed to be intoxicated, was filmed endangering his life by driving on the wrong side of the Thika Superhighway at night.

Oncoming drivers tried to hoot to alert him but he continued speeding dangerously, putting the lives of other motorists at risk.

The rogue driver almost collided head-on with oncoming vehicles.

A motorist who recorded the video was heard alerting him that he was driving on the wrong side of the road but he seemed unbothered.

He was too intoxicated to understand what he was doing.

Watch the video.

An intoxicated driver was captured on camera driving on the wrong side of the road along the busy Thika Superhighway at night. pic.twitter.com/jUiRm9BP96 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 31, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.