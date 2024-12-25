Enough is enough, stop abducting innocent people – RAILA turns against RUTO as he tells him the naked truth

Thursday, December 26, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has blasted President William Ruto and his government over the recent abductions of young people that have been witnessed in the country.
In a statement yesterday, Raila
affirmed that the government should take the matter seriously and ensure
enforced disappearances come to an end.
"The issue of abductions of
innocent people. This is a primitive thing and it's very strange.”
“We cannot live in a country
where people disappear for no other reason and are kept incommunicado for a
long time.”
“That shows that there is no
government. The government must take this thing seriously and it must come to
an end this year. We want a safe and secure country," Raila stated.
“Gone are the days when they
used to arrest you and take you to Nyayo house. But these days you are being
taken to unknown places. It is primitive and unacceptable," he added.
The country has been witnessing
the abduction of young people in different parts of Kenya.
Peter Muteti, was allegedly
abducted outside his apartment in Uthiru, Nairobi after posting an AI-generated
picture offensive to Ruto. His mobile phone was switched off shortly after the
incident, and he has remained unreachable since.
In another case, Billy Mwangi
was abducted in Embu County after sharing a post on X which some might have
considered offensive to President Ruto.
Mwangi's family said that he was
forcibly taken away from a barber shop by four armed men who wore masks and
were traveling in a double cabin pickup before speeding off towards the
Embu-Nairobi Highway.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments