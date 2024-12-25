Enough is enough, stop abducting innocent people – RAILA turns against RUTO as he tells him the naked truth





Thursday, December 26, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has blasted President William Ruto and his government over the recent abductions of young people that have been witnessed in the country.

In a statement yesterday, Raila affirmed that the government should take the matter seriously and ensure enforced disappearances come to an end.

"The issue of abductions of innocent people. This is a primitive thing and it's very strange.”

“We cannot live in a country where people disappear for no other reason and are kept incommunicado for a long time.”

“That shows that there is no government. The government must take this thing seriously and it must come to an end this year. We want a safe and secure country," Raila stated.

“Gone are the days when they used to arrest you and take you to Nyayo house. But these days you are being taken to unknown places. It is primitive and unacceptable," he added.

The country has been witnessing the abduction of young people in different parts of Kenya.

Peter Muteti, was allegedly abducted outside his apartment in Uthiru, Nairobi after posting an AI-generated picture offensive to Ruto. His mobile phone was switched off shortly after the incident, and he has remained unreachable since.

In another case, Billy Mwangi was abducted in Embu County after sharing a post on X which some might have considered offensive to President Ruto.

Mwangi's family said that he was forcibly taken away from a barber shop by four armed men who wore masks and were traveling in a double cabin pickup before speeding off towards the Embu-Nairobi Highway.

The Kenyan DAILY POST