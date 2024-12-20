MURKOMEN thanks RUTO for appointing him as the Interior Cabinet Secretary - I am honoured!





Friday, December 20, 2024 - Kipchumba Murkomen, nominated as the new Interior Cabinet Secretary, has expressed gratitude to President William Ruto for the appointment.

During a Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday, President Ruto transferred Kipchumba Murkomen from the Youth Affairs and Sports docket to the role of Interior Cabinet Secretary.

Following his appointment, Murkomen took to his social media pages to thank the President for reassigning him to the Interior Ministry.

"I’m grateful and honoured to have been reassigned by His Excellency the President as the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Interior and National Administration.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for this incredible opportunity to serve our great nation in this capacity," Murkomen's statement read in part.

He also conveyed his enthusiasm for assisting the president in advancing the national security and administration agenda.

"In keeping with my oath of office, I undertake to serve with honour and dignity and to perform the functions of my office to the best of my ability," he added.

