“Buy no fear, it is your State House, pray with the President,” – KIMANI ICHUNGWAH tells religious leaders who visited RUTO





Monday, December 16, 2024 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah has urged religious leaders not to be threatened for collaborating with President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking during a church service in Khwisero, Kakamega County on Sunday, Ichung’wah said the partnership between the church and the government will foster peace and stability in the country.

He urged the clergy to not shy from holding meetings with President William Ruto, noting that they also play a cardinal role in offering leadership advice to the government.

“I see on social media pastors being condemned because they have gone to the State House. What the President said [is] that we shall continue to consult with everybody,” said Ichung’wah.

“Buy no fear, it is your State House. Pray with the President, advise him, and also get counsel from him on things you can work with the government to help Kenyans.”

The legislator further censured those attacking church leaders who are warming up to the state, maintaining that the partnership would be extended to have more members visiting the State House.

