Your days are numbered! – KINDIKI warns corrupt public officers





Monday, November 11, 2024 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has issued a stern warning to corrupt public officials, stating that their days are numbered.

Speaking at Jesus Palace of Praise Church in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County, where he had attended a Sunday Worship and Thanksgiving Service, Kindiki said the Kenya Kwanza administration will stop at nothing to make sure that the law takes its course, should anyone be found culpable.

Kindiki emphasized that misusing public funds intended for infrastructure projects to benefit Kenyans brings about curses, urging officials to act with integrity.

“It is a curse to use public funds for personal benefits. It is a curse because of the cry of poor people who cannot access medicine and die because of things, which would have been prevented. That cry reaches out to God.

“As we wait for God’s judgment, we have the constitution and the law. We will make sure we use all means to protect public resources. To those used to stealing public resources, your days are numbered,” Kindiki said.

