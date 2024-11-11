Your days are numbered! – KINDIKI warns corrupt public officers

Monday, November 11, 2024 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has issued a stern warning to corrupt public officials, stating that their days are numbered.
Speaking at Jesus Palace
of Praise Church in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County, where he had attended a
Sunday Worship and Thanksgiving Service, Kindiki said the Kenya Kwanza
administration will stop at nothing to make sure that the law takes its course,
should anyone be found culpable.
Kindiki emphasized that misusing public funds intended for infrastructure projects to benefit Kenyans brings about curses, urging officials to act with integrity.
“It is a curse to use public
funds for personal benefits. It is a curse because of the cry of poor people
who cannot access medicine and die because of things, which would have been
prevented. That cry reaches out to God.
“As we wait for God’s judgment,
we have the constitution and the law. We will make sure we use all means to
protect public resources. To those used to stealing public resources, your days
are numbered,” Kindiki said.
