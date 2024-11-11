Shock as it emerges that RUTO begged RAILA to help him impeach GACHAGUA after realizing he couldn’t do it alone - JUNET spills the beans

Monday, November 11, 2024 – President William Ruto had to seek help from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to impeach former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
This was revealed by Suna East
MP and National Assembly's Minority Leader Junet Mohammed who said Ruto
realized he could not do it alone.
Speaking during the Thanksgiving
Ceremony of Homa Bay County Governor Gladys Wanga, Mohammed stated that once
their colleagues across the Parliamentary aisle approached them for support in
the impeachment, they considered the issue and decided that the accusations
made against the former deputy president were legitimate and thus decided to
answer to the plea and join their colleagues in the vote.
"Recently, people have been asking why ODM collaborated to unseat Gachagua.
"Gachagua is someone who had a foul mouth and he used to insult Baba.
"We told him that a day of consequence
would come. If those people had not collaborated with ODM members in
Parliament, they would not have ousted Gachagua,” Mohammed told the
congregation.
“That means that ODM has a lot of power because UDA would not have removed Gachagua by themselves.
"They had to
speak to us ODM members and we weighed in on the issue and decided he was
someone who was useless and he needed to go.”
Junet’s revelation hasn’t come as a surprise, as the ODM party has gradually carved out a presence in the Kenya Kwanza Government following Raila’s handshake with Ruto, which many believe was aimed at gaining support for his African Union chairmanship bid.
When he reshuffled his cabinet
in July following deadly anti-government protests, Ruto notably included four
heavyweights from the party to serve in his cabinet, including Hassan Joho,
Opiyo Wandayi, Wycliffe Oparanya, and John Mbadi.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
