Shock as it emerges that RUTO begged RAILA to help him impeach GACHAGUA after realizing he couldn’t do it alone - JUNET spills the beans





Monday, November 11, 2024 – President William Ruto had to seek help from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to impeach former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This was revealed by Suna East MP and National Assembly's Minority Leader Junet Mohammed who said Ruto realized he could not do it alone.

Speaking during the Thanksgiving Ceremony of Homa Bay County Governor Gladys Wanga, Mohammed stated that once their colleagues across the Parliamentary aisle approached them for support in the impeachment, they considered the issue and decided that the accusations made against the former deputy president were legitimate and thus decided to answer to the plea and join their colleagues in the vote.

"Recently, people have been asking why ODM collaborated to unseat Gachagua.

"Gachagua is someone who had a foul mouth and he used to insult Baba.

"We told him that a day of consequence would come. If those people had not collaborated with ODM members in Parliament, they would not have ousted Gachagua,” Mohammed told the congregation.

“That means that ODM has a lot of power because UDA would not have removed Gachagua by themselves.

"They had to speak to us ODM members and we weighed in on the issue and decided he was someone who was useless and he needed to go.”

Junet’s revelation hasn’t come as a surprise, as the ODM party has gradually carved out a presence in the Kenya Kwanza Government following Raila’s handshake with Ruto, which many believe was aimed at gaining support for his African Union chairmanship bid.

When he reshuffled his cabinet in July following deadly anti-government protests, Ruto notably included four heavyweights from the party to serve in his cabinet, including Hassan Joho, Opiyo Wandayi, Wycliffe Oparanya, and John Mbadi.

