Kenya’s mission in Haiti in jeopardy as Prime Minister GARRY CONILLE is fired a month after visiting RUTO





Monday, November 11, 2024 - Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille has been fired barely a month after visiting Kenya for talks with President William Ruto.

This development has jeopardized Kenya's mission in Haiti, as Garry was among the few Haitians who supported the Kenyan police presence despite their slow progress on the ground.

Garry Conille was fired on Sunday following a political power struggle that has plagued the war-stricken nation since gangs took over.

Conille, who was greenlit to lead the nation as prime minister in an interim capacity in May, was fired by the country’s election council.

According to the official notice published in Le Moniteur, the country's Gazette, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, an entrepreneur who owns a chain of dry cleaners and a former Senate candidate was selected by the transition council to replace Conille. The reasons for his firing, however, remain a mystery.

Didier Fils-Aimé is also the former president of Haiti’s Chamber of Commerce.

On October 10, Conille landed in Kenya for talks with President William Ruto following the deaths of over 70 people at the hands of the gangs in Central Haiti.

This situation eerily mirrors Ariel Henry’s exit from office after he visited Kenya early this year in February.

Even before he left the country, there were already talks of him being blocked from re-entering Haiti after his visit, forcing him to dock in the neighbouring Puerto Rico for a while.

On March 12, Henry handed in his resignation following a crisis meeting between the 15-member Caribbean Community regional bloc known as CARICOM.

