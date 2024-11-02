You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle - CARDI B slams ELON MUSK for calling her a puppet







Sunday, November 3, 2024 - A heated exchange erupted on social media when tech mogul Elon Musk referred to rapper Cardi B as a "puppet."

Musk’s comment, which came in response to one of Cardi B's recent statements, implied that she lacked authenticity and was influenced by external forces.

Musk posted, “Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words.”

Cardi B did not hold back in her response.

She defended her background, sharing her story of growing up with immigrant parents who worked tirelessly to support her.

"I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you,” she wrote, underscoring the challenges she's faced and overcome.

Cardi added, “You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle… PS fix my algorithm,” referencing the recent controversy over social media algorithms.