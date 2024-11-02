Deacon bags 10-year imprisonment for assaulting niece







Sunday, November 3, 2024 - The Pretoria magistrate’s court has sentenced a 61-year-old former employee of the Department of Public Service and Administration to life imprisonment for r@ping his 10-year-old niece.

The court heard that the girl was staying with her aunt, who was married to the accused, a deacon at the International Assemblies of God church. The man r@ped the girl on November 17, 2017, when he moved some of his belongings to his new home in Mamelodi East.

“On arrival, the man r@ped his niece and instructed her not to report the incident, claiming they were simply ‘playing a game,’” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

The truth came to light a year later when the victim’s aunt learnt of the assault and reported it to the police on November 18 2018. The man pleaded not guilty and suggested his wife had conspired against him to remove him from the family.

“However, prosecutor advocate Annelizer Stiles called several witnesses, including the victim, a medical professional and the accused's wife, all of whom provided compelling evidence that demonstrated the man's guilt.”

During sentencing proceedings, the man requested the court consider imposing a sentence of correctional supervision. However, the court said the man had showed no remorse for his actions and had taken advantage of a vulnerable child.