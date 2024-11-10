KASMUEL MCOURE abandons Gen Zs and joins ODM – Vows to lead largest party registration





Sunday, November 10, 2024 - Outspoken activist Kasmuel McOure has officially left the Gen Z movement to join former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Kasmuel was received into the party by ODM chairperson, Gladys Wanga, who said the Orange party is ready to receive the firebrand activist.

Speaking at the event, Kasmuel called the ODM party the largest pro-people movement that believes in a fair and democratic Kenya.

"If you’re willing to join a substantive political movement for a fair, democratic Kenya where everyone can live with dignity, consider.

"The ODM party is the largest pro-people party in East and Central Africa!" Kasmuel said.

Kasmuel, among youth leaders hosted by ODM Party chairperson Gladys Wanga, vowed to lead the mass registration of new members.

While thanking Wanga for hosting youths, Kasmuel called on young Kenyans to join the political party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST