You cannot stop your husbands from chatting with girls - Married man berates wives







Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - A married Ghanaian man, Alhaji Ali Kamal, has berated wives who have an issue with their husbands chatting with girls.

"Hello, hi, dear wives, pls note, u can't, u cannot stop ur husbands from chatting girls.. U were a girl n he was chatting u b4 he marry u.. Soo wat kind of nonsense is dis issues with u people worrying us because we chatting girls.. Should we chat animals.. Were u not chatting boys b4 u met ur husband n he marry u? Ahh let's be serious.. Husbands, do not let any wife to suffocate u.. Dey keep saying men are de same. Soo if we are same n u can't live with us, u can go.. We don't care again. Is polygamy new? Is chatting girls new? Is side chick a new thing? Everyday problems why? U people should be serious ooooo else. Dey are behaving as if dey love us.. Nonsense," he wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, November 4