DONALD TRUMP's would-be assassin RYAN ROUTH predicts 'civil war' if the former President wins election

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - The man accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course has predicted a 'civil war' if the Republican nominee wins the presidential election.
In a letter to the Palm Beach Post from his
federal prison cell, Ryan Routh, 58, warned that a second Trump term could be
'the end of democracy and the beginnings of a civil war.'
He also claimed that Trump 'will not let go of power if we
all give it to him' in the letter he signed as 'Trump Alleged Shooter Ryan W.
Routh.'
Routh did not discuss his attempt to assassinate the former
president in the letter, but instead implored Palm Beach, Florida residents not
to vote for Trump.
'Will Palm Beach County hand the keys to our nation to the
Trumps for the next century or more? How does Palm Beach view its neighbor?' he
asked readers.
'Palm Beach should be leading the way and guiding our
country hopefully to choose democracy over a dictator,' Routh continued.
'I hope that you will respect your leadership role and push
your state and country to maintain our American way of life.
'Please help.'
The letter came just about two weeks after prosecutors
warned that Routh may try to contact the media.
But the public defenders assigned to represent Routh have
challenged their concerns about Routh's ability to sway public opinion through
the media.
'It is the government that has been disseminating
information to influence the public's perception of this case,' the lawyers
argued in a court filing obtained by the Palm Beach Post.
'Public statements have been made only by the Government,
including the DOJ, FBI and Secret Service.'
Federal prosecutors have said Routh - once a Trump supporter
himself - was caught pointing the barrel of a rifle through the bushes
near Trump International Golf Club while the former president was on the
green on September 15.
He was allegedly positioned directly in the line of sight of
the sixth hole green while Trump was playing on the fifth hole.
Secret Service agents immediately hustled him off the course
when they heard the shots fired, and a witness soon saw Routh run across Summit
Boulevard toward a black Nissan Xterra parked nearby.
The witness took photographs of the Nissan Xterra and wrote
down all but the last digit of the license plate number. Using that
information, local law enforcement was able to find the vehicle and arrest
Routh.
In the vehicle, law enforcement found six cellphones, one of
which 'contained a Google search of how to travel from Palm Beach County to
Mexico.'
Also in the vehicle were 12 pairs of gloves, a Hawaiian
driver's license in Routh's name and a list of Trump's public appearances
for August, September, and October.
Routh is now facing three firearm charges, an attempted
assassination charge and an assaulting a federal officer charge.
He has pleaded not guilty, and is set to face trial in
February.
Routh could face a maximum sentence of life in prison if a
jury finds him guilty of all charges.
