DONALD TRUMP's would-be assassin RYAN ROUTH predicts 'civil war' if the former President wins election







Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - The man accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course has predicted a 'civil war' if the Republican nominee wins the presidential election.

In a letter to the Palm Beach Post from his federal prison cell, Ryan Routh, 58, warned that a second Trump term could be 'the end of democracy and the beginnings of a civil war.'

He also claimed that Trump 'will not let go of power if we all give it to him' in the letter he signed as 'Trump Alleged Shooter Ryan W. Routh.'

Routh did not discuss his attempt to assassinate the former president in the letter, but instead implored Palm Beach, Florida residents not to vote for Trump.

'Will Palm Beach County hand the keys to our nation to the Trumps for the next century or more? How does Palm Beach view its neighbor?' he asked readers.

'Palm Beach should be leading the way and guiding our country hopefully to choose democracy over a dictator,' Routh continued.

'I hope that you will respect your leadership role and push your state and country to maintain our American way of life.

'Please help.'

The letter came just about two weeks after prosecutors warned that Routh may try to contact the media.

But the public defenders assigned to represent Routh have challenged their concerns about Routh's ability to sway public opinion through the media.

'It is the government that has been disseminating information to influence the public's perception of this case,' the lawyers argued in a court filing obtained by the Palm Beach Post.

'Public statements have been made only by the Government, including the DOJ, FBI and Secret Service.'

Federal prosecutors have said Routh - once a Trump supporter himself - was caught pointing the barrel of a rifle through the bushes near Trump International Golf Club while the former president was on the green on September 15.

He was allegedly positioned directly in the line of sight of the sixth hole green while Trump was playing on the fifth hole.

Secret Service agents immediately hustled him off the course when they heard the shots fired, and a witness soon saw Routh run across Summit Boulevard toward a black Nissan Xterra parked nearby.

The witness took photographs of the Nissan Xterra and wrote down all but the last digit of the license plate number. Using that information, local law enforcement was able to find the vehicle and arrest Routh.

In the vehicle, law enforcement found six cellphones, one of which 'contained a Google search of how to travel from Palm Beach County to Mexico.'

Also in the vehicle were 12 pairs of gloves, a Hawaiian driver's license in Routh's name and a list of Trump's public appearances for August, September, and October.

Routh is now facing three firearm charges, an attempted assassination charge and an assaulting a federal officer charge.

He has pleaded not guilty, and is set to face trial in February.

Routh could face a maximum sentence of life in prison if a jury finds him guilty of all charges.