ASHANTI calls NELLY her 'soulmate' at his 50th birthday celebration (VIDEO)







Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - Singer, Ashanti appears to be happier than ever as she has professed her love to her long-time music collaborator and partner, Nelly.

The couple spoke at a lavish, gold-themed 50th birthday bash thrown by Ashanti at Tao in Las Vegas. Guests included family, friends, and a surprise appearance from Kevin Hart.

While speaking to ET, Nelly joked that turning 50 feels like turning 49, but feels great. He shared his admiration for his wife Ashanti, who, in turn, called him her “soulmate.”

“It's priceless, honestly, just to have my soulmate, like my person, like my best friend, like my protector,” Ashanti said at the 47-second mark in the video below. “The universe doesn't make mistakes.”

“I don't tell him all the time, but I've learned a lot about… just being grateful, graceful, and giving people grace. Being open-minded and level-headed and not too emotional,” said the 44-year-old

She’s a great person, she’s a great mother. Even when it comes to doing this—having birthday parties and things like that,” said the “Hot In Herre” rapper. “So to have that person with you, it's like, ‘yeah, that's it,’”

The couple confirmed they rekindled their relationship last September after nearly a decade apart and quietly married three months later. They welcomed their first child together, a son named Kareem, in July.

Further into the interview, Nelly quipped about the challenges of diaper changes.

“He's a boy and you know, I've had boys, but you're changing them. You have to duck and I've been peed on so much,” Nelly said with a laugh. “I can't wait to show him some of the pictures and the videos. Like, ‘Look at what your mom was doing to you.’ She treats him like a Build-A-Bear.”

Watch the video below