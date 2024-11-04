ASHANTI calls NELLY her 'soulmate' at his 50th birthday celebration (VIDEO)

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - Singer, Ashanti appears to be happier than ever as she has professed her love to her long-time music collaborator and partner, Nelly.
The couple spoke at a lavish, gold-themed 50th birthday bash
thrown by Ashanti at Tao in Las Vegas. Guests included family, friends, and a
surprise appearance from Kevin Hart.
While speaking to ET, Nelly joked that turning 50 feels like
turning 49, but feels great. He shared his admiration for his wife Ashanti,
who, in turn, called him her “soulmate.”
“It's priceless, honestly, just to have my soulmate, like my
person, like my best friend, like my protector,” Ashanti said at the 47-second
mark in the video below. “The universe doesn't make mistakes.”
“I don't tell him all the time, but I've learned a lot
about… just being grateful, graceful, and giving people grace. Being
open-minded and level-headed and not too emotional,” said the 44-year-old
She’s a great person, she’s a great mother. Even when it
comes to doing this—having birthday parties and things like that,” said the
“Hot In Herre” rapper. “So to have that person with you, it's like, ‘yeah,
that's it,’”
The couple confirmed they rekindled their relationship last
September after nearly a decade apart and quietly married three months later.
They welcomed their first child together, a son named Kareem, in July.
Further into the interview, Nelly quipped about the
challenges of diaper changes.
“He's a boy and you know, I've had boys, but you're changing
them. You have to duck and I've been peed on so much,” Nelly said with a laugh.
“I can't wait to show him some of the pictures and the videos. Like, ‘Look at
what your mom was doing to you.’ She treats him like a Build-A-Bear.”
Watch the video below
Ashanti gushed about why Nelly is her ‘soulmate’ when ET sat down with the power couple at his 50th birthday party at Tao in Las Vegas. 💕🎉 pic.twitter.com/rGCfdOvjCg— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 4, 2024
