Don’t blame RUTO for the economic mess created by UHURU and KIBAKI –SAKAJA lectures Kenyans and urges them to give the President time





Monday, November 18, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has urged Kenyans to give President William Ruto more time to implement his manifesto.

Speaking at St Anne and Joachim Catholic Church in Soweto on Sunday, Sakaja emphasised that Ruto had only been in office for two years.

The county chief said that previous presidents like the late Daniel Moi, late Mwai Kibaki, and Uhuru Kenyatta also took years to build their legacies, citing some roads that were constructed under their leadership.

"Let us be patient. We need to give Ruto time. He has only been president for two years. The late Mwai Kibaki built Thika Road in his fifth year. Expressway was built during retired president Uhuru Kenyatta's ninth year," he said.

Sakaja revealed that residents of Murang'a had been complaining about the Mau Mau Road, which had been non-existent for 60 years, pressuring the president to take action and have it constructed.

"I was in Murang'a recently and people were complaining about the Mau Mau Road.

"However, four presidents have come and gone without constructing the road but all the blame is now on Ruto after just two years. Is that really fair?

"In just two years you want him to solve a problem that has been there for 60 years," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST