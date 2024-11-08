A notorious scammer arrested by detectives for conning 2 Dubai-based businessmen millions of shillings in a fake gold scam is SAKAJA’s friend (PHOTOs).





Friday, November 8, 2024 - A notorious city scammer, who is among the 31 suspects arrested in connection with a multi-million gold scam targeting foreigners, is a friend to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

The suspected fraudster was pictured sharing a light moment with Sakaja in his office.

He was arrested in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi together with other scammers after defrauding two Dubai-based businessmen of over USD 39,900 in a fake gold scam.

Masquerading as genuine dealers in the precious metal, the scammers had on diverse dates in September 2024 paraded coated off-base metals to hoodwink and lure the two foreigners into a business deal, thereafter holing up with thousands of dollars.

After making several trips to the country and into the opulent offices in which the scammers operated, the victims grew suspicious of the excuses made on why the 35kg of gold they had bought was not being exported to Dubai as agreed, thereby reporting the suspected fraud at DCI.

The suspects were arrested in a coordinated crackdown by DCI.

Below are photos of the suspect, who is Sakaja’s friend.





