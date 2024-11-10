Woman reveals how her five female cousins reacted after their father said a man with all girls has no children







Monday, November 11, 2024 - An X user has shared a family drama that recently played out over a statement her uncle made.

She explained that her uncle who has 5 daughters said a man with all daughters has no children.

His 5 daughters then decided to withhold all financial assistance they used to offer to him until he apologised.

She added that her uncle also tried to bring her and her sisters into it because her father has all girls.

But she said she reminded her uncle that all the boys in the family are "completely useless" and it's the girls that are taking care of their families.

