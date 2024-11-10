Man proposes to his girlfriend 50 days after they first met







Monday, November 11, 2024 - A UK-based African man, Chuba Aniwetalu Ogugua and his girlfriend got engaged exactly 50 days after they met.

He announced their engagement on a Facebook post on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

“Yesterday, I had the joy of proposing to my girlfriend, exactly 50 days after we first met. By the second week, I already knew she was the one I wanted to marry. This is a reminder that we often know what we want but are simply waiting for the right person to come along,” he wrote.

“Given how my year began, I never expected to even have a girlfriend, let alone be preparing for marriage. But God had a different plan, and I’m grateful it all came together as it did."