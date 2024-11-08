"WILLIAM go home, you are not our King" South Africans slam Prince WILLIAM during his visit (VIDEO)







Friday, November 8, 2024 – Some anti-monarchy protesters ambushed Prince William on his final day in South Africa.

The Prince of Wales, 42, was visiting Kalk Bay in Cape Town this morning, Nov. 7, when he was met by the pair yelling "go home now".

One held a sign that said: "William, you have no sovereignty in our country."

It's the only sign of unrest during the Prince's four day trip for the 2024 Earthshot Awards.

The award ceremony was held last night, Nov. 6, as William took to the green carpet.





On Thursday morning, Nov. 7, while chants were made against the prince, who carried on with the engagement unphased, plenty of supporters tried to drown out the opposition.

Cheers of "William we love you, we love you William" could be heard from supporters of the future King who attempted to drown out the lone protestors.

The protestors joined the crowd of well wishers just over an hour into the prince's visit to meet local fishermen to highlight the contributions of 2023 Earthshot Finalist Abalobi.





While most of the protest was aimed at William, one protestor shouted that the future King should “hand back what your grandmother stole from us”.

Local fisherman were also angry that they hadn’t been asked to meet the prince today as they claimed only Abalobi was invited to take part in today’s engagement.

Rifiek Isaac’s deputy chair of a small-scale fishing corporate said he was angry that Abalobi had been chosen as they don’t represent the local fishermen.

He said: “We would have loved to meet the Prince, it’s not about him. We don’t like that company using our Harbour. We fish here.”

Watch the video below.