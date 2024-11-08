"WILLIAM go home, you are not our King" South Africans slam Prince WILLIAM during his visit (VIDEO)

Friday, November 8, 2024 – Some anti-monarchy protesters ambushed Prince William on his final day in South Africa.
The Prince of Wales, 42, was visiting Kalk Bay in Cape Town this
morning, Nov. 7, when he was met by the pair yelling "go home now".
One held a sign that said: "William, you have no
sovereignty in our country."
It's the only sign of unrest during the Prince's four day
trip for the 2024 Earthshot Awards.
The award ceremony was held last night, Nov. 6, as William took to the green carpet.
On Thursday morning, Nov. 7, while chants were made against
the prince, who carried on with the engagement unphased, plenty of supporters
tried to drown out the opposition.
Cheers of "William we love you, we love you
William" could be heard from supporters of the future King who attempted
to drown out the lone protestors.
The protestors joined the crowd of well wishers just over an hour into the prince's visit to meet local fishermen to highlight the contributions of 2023 Earthshot Finalist Abalobi.
While most of the protest was aimed at William, one
protestor shouted that the future King should “hand back what your grandmother
stole from us”.
Local fisherman were also angry that they hadn’t been asked
to meet the prince today as they claimed only Abalobi was invited to take part
in today’s engagement.
Rifiek Isaac’s deputy chair of a small-scale fishing
corporate said he was angry that Abalobi had been chosen as they don’t
represent the local fishermen.
He said: “We would have loved to meet the Prince, it’s not
about him. We don’t like that company using our Harbour. We fish here.”
