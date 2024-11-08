ELON MUSK’s estranged trans daughter announces she’s leaving the US after TRUMP won







Friday, November 8, 2024 – Elon Musk’s estranged trans daughter has vowed to leave the United States following President-elect Donald Trump’s historic win.

Vivan Jenna Wilson, 20, cut ties with father in 2022, when she filed a petition to change her gender and to drop Musk’s last name.

Now, she wants to cut ties with the US after Trump’s re-election. Her father was an outspoken supporter of the President-elect’s successful campaign.

“I’ve thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don’t see my future being in the United States,” Wilson wrote on Threads Wednesday after Trump’s win.

“Even if he’s only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don’t happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon,” she added.

Wilson – who is one of six kids Musk shares with his first wife, Justine Wilson – previously accused her famous dad of being an absent parent who was unaccepting of her transition.