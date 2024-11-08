Canada bans TikTok from operating in the country







Friday, November 8, 2024 – The Canadian government has ordered TikTok to shut down its operations within Canada, directing the social media platform to close its offices in Toronto and Vancouver. Despite the office closures, Canadian users will continue to have access to the app itself.

The decision was announced following a national security review led by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS). Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne stated that TikTok’s activities posed a threat to national security, though he declined to provide specific details. "We came to the conclusion that these activities... would be injurious to national security," Champagne told CBC News, underscoring the seriousness of the government's actions.

TikTok has voiced strong opposition to the order, vowing to challenge it in court. A spokesperson for TikTok argued that the closure will lead to significant job losses and stated, "Shutting down TikTok’s Canadian offices and destroying hundreds of well-paying local jobs is not in anyone’s best interest.”

The move follows Canada’s previous restrictions on TikTok, including a ban from government-issued devices in 2023 due to privacy and security concerns. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has faced similar scrutiny from the U.S. government, which has also considered further restrictions over national security concerns.

TikTok maintains that it will continue to serve Canadian users on its platform, allowing creators to connect and businesses to operate. However, the dispute between TikTok and Canadian authorities signals ongoing tensions between governments and the app’s China-based parent company.