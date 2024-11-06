Why the Kenyan Government is set to start monitoring phone conversations.





Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - The Kenyan government, through the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK), is set to begin monitoring phone calls and Airbnb activities to trace transactions and conversations, particularly those linked to criminal activities.

Senior government advisor Moses Kuria announced on November 5 that this surveillance will be part of efforts to combat crimes, including gender-based violence (GBV) cases and femicides.

Kuria believes that this approach will strengthen enforcement and help apprehend offenders.

Government Deputy Spokesperson Mwanaisha Chidzuga supported the plan, emphasizing that monitoring Airbnbs will protect the reputation of these legitimate businesses, which have been negatively portrayed due to incidents involving criminals.

Chidzuga also encouraged parents to closely monitor their children’s social media activity to guard against online threats, underscoring the role of parents in reducing children’s exposure to risks from social media and strangers.

In related efforts to regulate mobile devices, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has implemented new requirements for importers of mobile devices, who must now comply with specific customs procedures.

Travelers entering Kenya are required to declare IMEI numbers of their mobile devices using the F88 passenger declaration form.

Additionally, device assemblers and manufacturers are required to register on the Customs portal and submit reports detailing all devices produced, including IMEI numbers, to enhance transparency and accountability.

