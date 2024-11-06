I won’t stop cosmetic surgeries - Socialite RISPER FAITH says even after LUCY NGANGA died after a botched cosmetic surgery.





Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - City socialite Risper Faith recently addressed her commitment to cosmetic surgery, explaining that her decision to undergo various procedures is motivated by her desire to maintain a standout appearance in the competitive world of celebrity endorsements.

She emphasized that her choice is not about insecurity but rather about enhancing her brand image to attract partnerships.

According to Risper, influencers need “perfect hair, a striking smile, and a fit physique” to succeed in the industry, asserting, “No influencer with a big tummy has made it.”

Risper has undergone at least four major procedures, including liposuction, a hair transplant, a gastric sleeve, dental work, and weight-loss injections.

She is currently planning breast surgery to further refine her look.

Addressing recent criticism of influencers promoting cosmetic surgery clinics, particularly after a tragic incident involving a botched surgery, Risper said such choices are deeply personal.

She advised anyone considering surgery to conduct thorough research and make informed decisions, underscoring that her promotions are not meant to pressure anyone into undergoing surgery.

Regarding the death of a businesswoman following an alleged botched surgery at the Body by Design clinic that she (Risper) influences, the socialite says, “All I can say is rest in peace and my condolences to her family.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.