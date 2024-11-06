RUTO single-handedly awards a Chinese firm a Sh180 billion tender to construct roads after chasing away a French company





Wednesday November 6, 2024 - The government of Kenya is set to embark on the construction of the Rironi-Mau Summit Highway after awarding the contract to a Chinese firm.

According to information from the meeting between the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) led by Li Xi and the government, talks are currently in high gear to see how the government could secure the funding for the project.

The highway construction is set to be a key project for the Kenya Kwanza government as it races to deliver on its manifesto. Additionally, the road project will help link Nairobi to the western region.

The Rironi-Mau Summit road project has been a subject of controversy following the decision of President William Ruto to cancel a construction tender that was awarded to a French consortium by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The French company had been awarded the tender to construct the 233km dual carriage for the project for US$1.4 billion (about Ksh180.6 billion).

Ruto cancelled the tender awarded to the French firm in April, over what he referred to as a very costly tender amount.

However, it was not immediately clear if the Chinese government would commit additional funds on the initial Ksh108 billion awarded to the French consortium for the project.

The Kenyan DAILY POST