See how Kenyan-born HULDAH MOMANYI was celebrated when she won The Minnesota House of Representatives Seat - She was born in Nyamira (VIDEO).





Thursday, November 7, 2024 - Kenyan-born Huldah Hiltsley Momanyi made history after securing a seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

She became the first Kenyan-born politician to hold office in the United States under the Democratic–Farmer–Labor (DFL) Party after she won with 64.78 percent of the vote to represent Minnesota’s District 38A, which includes the southwestern parts of Brooklyn Park and Osseo.

She is originally from Nyamira County and moved to Minnesota at the age of 9 and has since built a strong reputation in public service and community advocacy.

Her campaign prioritized key issues such as public safety, equitable housing, and healthcare access, resonating with a diverse electorate that includes a large immigrant population.

Below is a video showing how she was celebrated after winning the seat.

See how Kenyan- Born Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley was celebrated when she won The Minnesota House of Representatives Seat- She was born in Nyamira pic.twitter.com/PiGuNLWC3F — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 7, 2024

