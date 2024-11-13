WETANGULA elected President of EAC Speakers after successfully presiding over the impeachment of GACHAGUA





Thursday, November 14, 2024 - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula was yesterday elected as the President of the Bureau of East African Community Speakers.

This is after he successfully presided over the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Taking to Social Media to share the news, Wetangula thanked his regional colleagues for entrusting him with the seat in the election conducted during the bureau’s 18th meeting held in Nairobi.

“The trust bestowed upon me by my esteemed colleagues to lead our collective vision for a prosperous East African Community fills me with profound gratitude,” he said.

He also thanked his predecessor, Tanzania's National Assembly Speaker Dr. Tulia Ackson, and congratulated her on a job well done during her tenure.

In his new role, Wetangula promised to work hand in hand with his counterparts across the region to further shared aspirations and common objectives.

He reaffirmed Kenya’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the realisation of the EAC integration agenda.

In his statement, Wetangula also assured of Kenya’s readiness to host the upcoming East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) games in Mombasa.

He called upon the members of the EALA to enjoy the gathering and utilise it as a platform to not only rejuvenate after hectic schedules but also to strengthen the bonds amongst each other.

Just a few weeks ago Wetangula landed another African legislative body role when he was elected to serve on the advisory council of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL).

The latter brings together legislative leaders across Africa to address common challenges facing the continent.

