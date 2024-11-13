Gov’t Spokesman ISAAC MWAURA steps in to save ADEN DUALE from public rage over his derogatory remarks about poor Kenyans





Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has come to the defence of Environmental Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale following his controversial remarks on Kenyans living in the informal settlements.

While addressing delegates at the COP29 summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Duale told the summit stakeholders that Kenya's middle class is responsible for polluting the Nairobi River.

While reiterating his speech, the Environment CS went ahead to compare the country's middle class with those from the informal settlements who he lauded for their innovative waste management strategies.

“Informal settlers are not the ones polluting the Nairobi River. It is the middle class who pollutes it because they have garbage. Those in the informal settlements don't have garbage because they eat everything,” Duale told the summit stakeholders.

However, it did not take long before Kenyans began to react to his statement with some online users terming CS Duale's controversial remarks as derogatory.

Mwaura, while defending Duale, clarified that the minister’s remarks had been taken out of context and that he only commended those living in the informal settlements for their creativity in waste management.

According to Isaac Mwaura, Duale's speech was a form of encouragement for middle-class Kenyans to replicate the same effort displayed by those in the informal settlements to keep the environment clean.

“The comment by Environment CS Aden Duale has been blown out of proportion. What he meant is that Kenyans living in the informal settlements have mastered the art of recycling and re-using waste materials creatively.

"The government encourages the middle class and all Kenyans to do the same,” Mwaura stated.

