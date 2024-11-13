PSC Chairman ANTONY MUCHIRI sweats as he fumbles to explain why Kikuyus and Kalenjins have taken up most government jobs at the expense of other tribes





Thursday, November 14, 2024 – MPs are up in arms over the uneven distribution of job opportunities across the public service with some ethnic communities appearing to dominate the service.

The National Assembly Committee on Labour, chaired by Runyenjes lawmaker Karemba Muchagi, was forced to seek clarification during a meeting with Public Service Commission (PSC) officials at the Bunge Towers in Nairobi.

PSC, led by its Chairperson Antony Muchiri, had been invited by the committee to answer questions regarding actions taken by the commission to streamline and balance the absorption of various communities in the public service.

According to a report tabled before the committee by the Commission, there was a worrying variation in the pattern of employment across different communities in the country.

For instance, the report highlighted the Kikuyu community as the ethnic group with the highest representation, with 29,978 officers in public service, while marginalized communities such as the Gosha, Konso, and Leysan had only two officers each.

While responding to the Committee’s queries, Muchiri highlighted that the commission had made notable strides in ensuring regional balance and ethnic inclusivity, in compliance with the law.

Muchiri also emphasized that the recruitment process takes into account various measures designed to ensure diversity, for instance, the inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), gender representation, and consideration of the county of origin of candidates.

Following the meeting, the lawmakers directed the commission to take immediate action to address these disparities and ensure fair representation for all communities moving forward.

The Kenyan DAILY POST