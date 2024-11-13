PSC Chairman ANTONY MUCHIRI sweats as he fumbles to explain why Kikuyus and Kalenjins have taken up most government jobs at the expense of other tribes

Thursday, November 14, 2024 – MPs are up in arms over the uneven distribution of job opportunities across the public service with some ethnic communities appearing to dominate the service.
The National Assembly Committee
on Labour, chaired by Runyenjes lawmaker Karemba Muchagi, was forced to seek
clarification during a meeting with Public Service Commission (PSC) officials
at the Bunge Towers in Nairobi.
PSC, led by its Chairperson
Antony Muchiri, had been invited by the committee to answer questions regarding
actions taken by the commission to streamline and balance the absorption of
various communities in the public service.
According to a report tabled
before the committee by the Commission, there was a worrying variation in the
pattern of employment across different communities in the country.
For instance, the report
highlighted the Kikuyu community as the ethnic group with the highest
representation, with 29,978 officers in public service, while marginalized
communities such as the Gosha, Konso, and Leysan had only two officers each.
While responding to the
Committee’s queries, Muchiri highlighted that the commission had made notable
strides in ensuring regional balance and ethnic inclusivity, in compliance with
the law.
Muchiri also emphasized that the
recruitment process takes into account various measures designed to ensure
diversity, for instance, the inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs),
gender representation, and consideration of the county of origin of
candidates.
Following the meeting, the
lawmakers directed the commission to take immediate action to address these
disparities and ensure fair representation for all communities moving forward.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments