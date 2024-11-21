We will continue with ADANI deals despite his indictment by U.S. court over massive corruption – RAILA ODINGA‘s man tells Kenyans





Thursday, November 21, 2024 - A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has stated that the Kenyan government will continue making deals with the Indian conglomerate Adani Group, despite the firm's indictment by the United States over bribery allegations amounting to billions of shillings.

On Wednesday, a New York court revealed that Adani Group, owned by billionaire Gautam Adani, bribed Indian government officials with Sh 37 billion to secure an energy tender worth Sh 250 billion.

Speaking on Thursday after Adani Group was indicted by the United States, Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary, Opiyo Wandayi, said the Kenya government will continue conducting business with the firm.

“The emerging report of indictment of Adani over corruption will not affect the delivery of the Ketraco-Adani electricity deal,” Wandayi said.

Wandayi spoke moments after the firm refuted multibillion-dollar bribery charges against its directors and said it plans to sue the U.S. Government for damages.

The Kenyan DAILY POST