We will continue donating money to churches whether you like it or not - Defiant OSCAR SUDI now tells Catholic Bishops after rejecting RUTO’s money

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has defended President William Ruto and politicians for donating to churches.
This is after the Catholic
Church rejected Ruto’s donation to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Soweto and
promised to return it to him.
According to Sudi, it was not
the politicians' fault for participating in harambees.
He explained that local church
leaders are the ones who approach them to assist in raising funds for various
projects.
"Those local pastors and
believers are the ones who make contributions until some of them run away
because they have to contribute every Sunday. I wonder why someone would oppose
help being offered in the local churches," the MP remarked.
As a result, he maintained that
politicians would continue giving to the church whether Catholic Bishops like
it or not as they are also part of the body of Christ.
Archdiocese Bishop Philip Anyolo
announced that the church would reject Ruto’s donations following an uproar
from Kenyans.
Kenyans had who wondered why the
Head of State was contravening his directive on harambees which barred
government officials from making donations in church.
