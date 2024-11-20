We will continue donating money to churches whether you like it or not - Defiant OSCAR SUDI now tells Catholic Bishops after rejecting RUTO’s money





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has defended President William Ruto and politicians for donating to churches.

This is after the Catholic Church rejected Ruto’s donation to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Soweto and promised to return it to him.

According to Sudi, it was not the politicians' fault for participating in harambees.

He explained that local church leaders are the ones who approach them to assist in raising funds for various projects.

"Those local pastors and believers are the ones who make contributions until some of them run away because they have to contribute every Sunday. I wonder why someone would oppose help being offered in the local churches," the MP remarked.

As a result, he maintained that politicians would continue giving to the church whether Catholic Bishops like it or not as they are also part of the body of Christ.

Archdiocese Bishop Philip Anyolo announced that the church would reject Ruto’s donations following an uproar from Kenyans.

Kenyans had who wondered why the Head of State was contravening his directive on harambees which barred government officials from making donations in church.

