How 2 suspects were nabbed by EACC detectives after receiving Ksh 1.7 million from a senior government official at a Nairobi hotel to help him withdraw a corruption case in court.





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - As part of an ongoing crackdown on criminals extorting money from senior Government officials claiming to have adverse information against them, EACC arrested two suspects, namely Francis Onyango and Abigail Janai, who attempted to extort Kes2 million from the Director General of a State Corporation in order to withdraw a petition filed in court for alleged embezzlement of public funds at the State Corporation.

Following receipt of the complaint, the Commission mounted an operation on Friday leading to the arrest of the two suspects at a Nairobi Restaurant after corruptly receiving Kes1.7 million being part of the Kes2 million they had demanded.



The two are believed to be part of a growing number of litigious individuals in the country posing as public-spirited citizens and passionate advocates for good governance who file petitions against Government officials in Court and then seek huge bribes in order to withdraw the cases.



They were processed at EACC Integrity Centre Police Station and later booked at Kilimani Police Station.

The Commission has since released them on police bail pending further action.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.