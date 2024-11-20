Pray for RUTO please, he needs you now more than ever – KHALWALE begs Catholic Bishops as the tension between the church and his administration escalates

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale urges Catholic Bishops to meet President William Ruto after they accused him of lies, corruption, and breaking campaign promises.
The Bishops reprimanded Ruto’s
administration over what they claimed was perpetuating the culture of lies and
failing to address the issue of abductions.
The men of the cloth went all
out to castigate the Kenya Kwanza administration, claiming that it has failed
to uphold integrity and has resolved to spew lies on major issues affecting the
nation.
And to make matters worse, the
Bishop rejected Ruto’s donation to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Soweto, saying
it was illegal money.
In a statement on X, Khalwale
asked the men of cloth to advise and pray for the head of state.
At the same time, Khalwale asked
the clergy to ignore the sentiments of Ruto’s loyalists like Oscar Sudi on the
issues they raised about the Kenya Kwanza administration, stating that their
statements were not on behalf of Ruto’s regime.
“For the Catholic bishops, I don’t think the rebuttal by Hon Sudi to your well-thought-out critique of the government was and can have been on behalf of the government.
"Please agree to
meet H.E. Williams Ruto to advise him and pray for him,” Khalwale said.
