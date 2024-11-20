Pray for RUTO please, he needs you now more than ever – KHALWALE begs Catholic Bishops as the tension between the church and his administration escalates





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale urges Catholic Bishops to meet President William Ruto after they accused him of lies, corruption, and breaking campaign promises.

The Bishops reprimanded Ruto’s administration over what they claimed was perpetuating the culture of lies and failing to address the issue of abductions.

The men of the cloth went all out to castigate the Kenya Kwanza administration, claiming that it has failed to uphold integrity and has resolved to spew lies on major issues affecting the nation.

And to make matters worse, the Bishop rejected Ruto’s donation to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Soweto, saying it was illegal money.

In a statement on X, Khalwale asked the men of cloth to advise and pray for the head of state.

At the same time, Khalwale asked the clergy to ignore the sentiments of Ruto’s loyalists like Oscar Sudi on the issues they raised about the Kenya Kwanza administration, stating that their statements were not on behalf of Ruto’s regime.

“For the Catholic bishops, I don’t think the rebuttal by Hon Sudi to your well-thought-out critique of the government was and can have been on behalf of the government.

"Please agree to meet H.E. Williams Ruto to advise him and pray for him,” Khalwale said.

