DAVID NDII is angry with IMF as he blasts the international lender for questioning RUTO’s G2G oil deal with Gulf-based companies.





Monday, November 4, 2024 – President William Ruto’s Economic advisor David Ndii is not happy with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for questioning President William Ruto’s oil deal with the Gulf-based countries.

In a statement, Ndii faulted IMF for its supposed failure to interrogate the workings of the oil importation deal Kenya entered with three Gulf-based companies.

The international lender sought the Kenyan government's take on the way forward as uncertainties rocked the deal.

IMF observed that the importation of oil as envisaged in the deal has been impeded by the fall of the domestic fuel demand, Uganda's decision to cease importing fuel via Kenya compounding things.

The institution noted that Kenya might be pressured to meet the financial shortfall arising from the decrease in the volumes of oil to be imported.

However, reacting to the situation, Ndii, who chairs the Presidential Council of Economic Advisers, suggested that there was no cause for alarm as adjustments were made immediately after Kampala decided to import its fuel directly.

According to him, the terms of engagement were altered to accommodate the importation quantity deficit caused by Uganda's decision.

"We’ve struggled to educate IMF mandarins on this transaction, but it’s difficult if you don’t grasp the basics of structured finance. There is no exposure. Once Uganda exited, we extended the term to match the contract quantities. Variation clauses are standard in commercial contracts," he said.

Kenya entered the deal with Saudi Arabia's Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, and Emirates National Oil Company switching from an open tender system in which local companies bid to import oil every month.

