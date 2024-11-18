Water Cabinet Secretary ERIC MUUGA shows off his fitness skills during a workout session (VIDEO).





Monday, November 18, 2024 - Youthful Water Cabinet Secretary Eric Muuga was filmed showing off his fitness skills during a workout session with his trainers.

The 32-year-old water engineer, who is a fitness enthusiast, was performing pull-ups like a professional.

Muuga is the youngest Cabinet Secretary in President William Ruto’s government.

Muuga has eight years of experience in the Operations and Management of Engineering Projects, Water Hydraulic Modeling, and Water Treatment Plants.

He previously served as an assistant project engineer at Kilifi Mariakani Water and Sewerage Company Limited (KIMAWASCO).

Watch the video.

Water CS Eric Muuga Shows Off His Fitness Skills During a Workout Session pic.twitter.com/dQeApH200g — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 18, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.