RUTO indirectly buys the silence of the Catholic Church as he donates millions to construct priest’s house after Bishops exposed his lies

Monday, November 19, 2024 - President William Ruto has moved to silence the criticism by the Catholic Bishops after he donated Ksh5.3 million to Soweto Catholic Church in Nairobi.
Speaking yesterday during a church service,
Ruto promised to give Ksh300,000 towards the purchase of children’s uniforms
and Ksh5 million for the construction of the priest's house.
“I will give them (children) a new uniform. I
will give them Ksh300,000 to buy uniforms. I will also buy the choir a new
uniform before I leave. But your job is to sing to God, not humans,” Ruto
stated.
“The chairman has also informed me that you
are building the father’s house. I will give Ksh5 million on Monday or Tuesday.
However, I will audit that money.”
Ruto also promised to deliver a bus to the
church in January.
The move comes barely a week after Catholic
Bishops accused Ruto and his government of corruption, lies, abductions, and
unfulfilled promises.
The remarks triggered a barrage of
responses and counterattacks from Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza administration.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
