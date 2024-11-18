RUTO indirectly buys the silence of the Catholic Church as he donates millions to construct priest’s house after Bishops exposed his lies





Monday, November 19, 2024 - President William Ruto has moved to silence the criticism by the Catholic Bishops after he donated Ksh5.3 million to Soweto Catholic Church in Nairobi.

Speaking yesterday during a church service, Ruto promised to give Ksh300,000 towards the purchase of children’s uniforms and Ksh5 million for the construction of the priest's house.

“I will give them (children) a new uniform. I will give them Ksh300,000 to buy uniforms. I will also buy the choir a new uniform before I leave. But your job is to sing to God, not humans,” Ruto stated.

“The chairman has also informed me that you are building the father’s house. I will give Ksh5 million on Monday or Tuesday. However, I will audit that money.”

Ruto also promised to deliver a bus to the church in January.

The move comes barely a week after Catholic Bishops accused Ruto and his government of corruption, lies, abductions, and unfulfilled promises.

The remarks triggered a barrage of responses and counterattacks from Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST