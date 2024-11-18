Former DP RIGATHI GACHAGUA commends RUTO for publicly admitting his mistakes for the first time – LOOK!!!





Monday, November 18, 2024 – In a surprising turn of events, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua heaped praises on President William for admitting his mistakes by acknowledging the issues raised by Catholic bishops.

The bishops had called out the president, accusing him of reneging on his promises and investing in lies.

Speaking at PCEA Kerarapon Church, Kajiado County, yesterday, Gachagua stated that he was happy that the Head of State committed to addressing the issues.

“I am happy that yesterday President William Ruto acknowledged that the Catholic bishops had raised some issues and he committed to listen to them for them to be addressed.

"That is the way to go,” Gachagua remarked.

While speaking in Embu County on Saturday, Ruto promised to address the issues raised by the clerics, including the ones in healthcare.

"We will ensure no more challenges in accessing healthcare.

"We will make all the corrections because universal health coverage is a must-do.

"It will make a difference and ensure no citizen is left behind," Ruto stated.

