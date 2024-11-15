Watch the moment Subukia MP SAMUEL GACHOMBE was booed after mentioning President RUTO’s name - Ground ni moto (VIDEO).





Friday, November 15, 2024 - Subukia Member of Parliament Samuel Gachombe faced resistance after mentioning President William Ruto’s name when he visited his constituency to launch a development project.

While addressing locals, Gachombe tried to rally support for Ruto, only to be met with boos from the crowd expressing their dissatisfaction with the President's leadership.

The MP tried to plead with the locals to let him continue with his speech.

Sensing that the locals didn’t want anything to do with President Ruto, Gachombe avoided politicking and concentrated on talking about the development project that he was launching.

Watch the video.

Subukia MP Samuel Gachobe Booed After Mentioning Ruto's Name- Ground Ni Moto pic.twitter.com/CZW7Vu6r3j — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 15, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.