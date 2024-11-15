Catholic Bishops rattled RUTO with their statement – See how IG KANJA reacted after they accused Gov’t of being complicit in the abductions and killings of Kenyans





Friday, November 15, 2024 – The Catholic Bishops' hard-hitting statement accusing President William Ruto's administration of complicity in the country's challenges has sparked a flurry of responses from the government.

Responding to Catholic Bishops who raised concerns over the recent spate of abductions and killings, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja reassured the public that the National Police Service (NPS) has heightened security in all parts of the country following a surge in cases of femicide, abductions, and extrajudicial killings.

Kanja revealed that a specialised Missing Persons Unit (MPU) had been established at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to deal with cases of abductions and extrajudicial killings.

Kanja further added that the police service had recorded 97 femicide deaths in the past three months.

According to the police boss, in most of the cases reported, the police service had already completed investigations, identified those involved in the murder of young girls and women, and arraigned them before the court.

“All cases of abductions are being investigated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and we are making good progress in that direction,” Kanja Kenyans even as he disputed the allegations by the catholic bishops.

“Gender Desks at police stations nationwide are on high alert to deal swiftly with any cases of gender-based violence,” the police boss added.

In response to the killings witnessed during the anti-government protests that took place in June and July this year, Kanja announced that all cases of deaths where police officers were implicated were being probed by both the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The Kenyan DAILY POST