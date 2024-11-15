Promise after promise with little or nothing to show for it – See what RUTO’s Government has promised again





Friday, November 15, 2024 – The Government of President William Ruto has made yet another promise as Kenyans continue to lose trust in the Kenya Kwanza administration over the many lies and promises told by the president and his agents.

This is after Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection, Alfred Mutua, revealed that Ruto and his government's plan to export one million Kenyan workers abroad every year as part of a new jobs scheme.

Speaking after holding a meeting with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Mutua revealed that the government is engaging other countries in a bid to expand Kenya's employment export base to one million annually.

"During the meeting, I had the opportunity to brief the Deputy President on the ongoing recruitment and sensitization program targeting one million job placements annually through our labor export initiative," Mutua revealed.

The CS further revealed that the government will be establishing ICT hubs in each of Kenya’s 290 constituencies to provide the Kenyan youth with access to lucrative digital jobs, transforming their economic prospects and building a robust future for Kenya.

He asserted that the government is committed to tackling the youth unemployment challenge in the nation.

Already, there are reports indicating that the number of unemployed people in the country will reach 1.76 million people this year, a majority of whom are said to be between 20-24 years.

According to the CS, the Kenya Kwanza administration is actively negotiating for more job opportunities abroad under its labour export program.

The Kenyan DAILY POST