Forget KALONZO and the Gen Z threats, here is the man that can beat RUTO by 8 am come 2027





Tuesday, November 5, 2024 – President William Ruto may have a bigger problem to worry about in 2027 than Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and the Gen Z threats.

This is after it emerged that former Chief Justice David Maraga and his predecessor Willy Mutunga might be in the race gunning for the presidency.

Taking to his X account, Lawyer Nelson Havi called on Maraga and Mutunga to consider challenging Ruto for the presidency in the 2027 elections.

The former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president stated that the two former CJs are best suited to lead Kenya as presidents.

Havi argued that one of the duo should sacrifice their retirement and offer themselves for the presidential elections.

According to Havi, the country needs a wise old man to cure from its current state.

“CJ Dr. Willy Mutunga SC or C J David Maraga must sacrifice their retirement and offer themselves for election as President of the Republic of Kenya. We need a wise old man to return this social contract to factory settings,” Havi stated.

Havi further created a poll on X platform and nominated lawyers, among them political leaders, asking Kenyans to vote on one of them who should then run for president.

The lawyer nominated Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua, Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former CJ Maraga, and his predecessor Mutunga.

As of the time of publishing this article, over 8,000 netizens had cast their votes, with Maraga leading at 63.3 per cent.

Havi’s statement comes as politicians continue engaging Kenyans in campaigns three years ahead of the next general election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST