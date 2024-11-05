Forget KALONZO and the Gen Z threats, here is the man that can beat RUTO by 8 am come 2027

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 – President William Ruto may have a bigger problem to worry about in 2027 than Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and the Gen Z threats.
This is after it emerged that former Chief
Justice David Maraga and his predecessor Willy Mutunga might be in the race
gunning for the presidency.
Taking to his X account, Lawyer Nelson
Havi called on Maraga and Mutunga to consider challenging Ruto for the
presidency in the 2027 elections.
The former Law Society of Kenya (LSK)
president stated that the two former CJs are best suited to lead Kenya as
presidents.
Havi argued that one of the duo should
sacrifice their retirement and offer themselves for the presidential elections.
According to Havi, the country needs a wise
old man to cure from its current state.
“CJ Dr. Willy Mutunga SC or C J David Maraga
must sacrifice their retirement and offer themselves for election as President
of the Republic of Kenya. We need a wise old man to return this social contract
to factory settings,” Havi stated.
Havi further created a poll on X platform and
nominated lawyers, among them political leaders, asking Kenyans to vote on one
of them who should then run for president.
The lawyer nominated Narc Kenya party leader
Martha Karua, Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former CJ
Maraga, and his predecessor Mutunga.
As of the time of publishing this article,
over 8,000 netizens had cast their votes, with Maraga leading at 63.3 per cent.
Havi’s statement comes as politicians continue
engaging Kenyans in campaigns three years ahead of the next general
election.
