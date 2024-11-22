Want a cheap house? Hurry as RUTO announces the sale of 4,888 affordable houses – This is how to buy a house from the Government





Friday, November 22, 2024 - President William Ruto has announced the completion of 4,888 affordable housing units across the country.

While delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament, the Head of State indicated that the government would now embark on selling the housing units.

He detailed that the completed units included single-room and one-bedroom houses.

“After two years of hard work under the affordable housing program, I am proud to announce the launch of the sale of 4,888 housing units now in completion, across 21 social housing projects," Ruto stated.

Additionally, the houses will target all categories of Kenyans from the poor to the middle class.

With this regard, Ruto revealed that there were 1041 social housing units, 2133 affordable housing units, and 1714 affordable middle-class housing units in 24 counties.

"I invite every Kenyan citizen above the age of 18 to join this historic journey towards homeownership," he remarked.

"Guided by our principle of fairness - one ID, one house - every eligible Kenyan is encouraged to express interest, visit these developments, view the show houses, and engage with our on-site staff, who are ready to assist."

Consequently, he assured Kenyans that the house allocations would be done transparently without any prejudice.

"The allocation process will be transparent and equitable, ensuring that every qualified applicant has an equal opportunity to own a home.”

Interested Kenyans can access information on all affordable housing projects on Boma Yangu: https://www.bomayangu. go.ke/projects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST