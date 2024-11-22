Want a cheap house? Hurry as RUTO announces the sale of 4,888 affordable houses – This is how to buy a house from the Government

Friday, November 22, 2024 - President William Ruto has announced the completion of 4,888 affordable housing units across the country.
While delivering the
State of the Nation Address in Parliament, the Head of State indicated that the
government would now embark on selling the housing units.
He detailed that the
completed units included single-room and one-bedroom houses.
“After two years of
hard work under the affordable housing program, I am proud to announce the
launch of the sale of 4,888 housing units now in completion, across 21 social
housing projects," Ruto stated.
Additionally, the
houses will target all categories of Kenyans from the poor to the middle class.
With this regard, Ruto
revealed that there were 1041 social housing units, 2133 affordable housing
units, and 1714 affordable middle-class housing units in 24 counties.
"I invite every
Kenyan citizen above the age of 18 to join this historic journey towards
homeownership," he remarked.
"Guided by our
principle of fairness - one ID, one house - every eligible Kenyan is encouraged
to express interest, visit these developments, view the show houses, and engage
with our on-site staff, who are ready to assist."
Consequently, he
assured Kenyans that the house allocations would be done transparently without
any prejudice.
"The allocation
process will be transparent and equitable, ensuring that every qualified
applicant has an equal opportunity to own a home.”
Interested Kenyans can
access information on all affordable housing projects on Boma Yangu: https://www.bomayangu.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments