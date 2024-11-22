RAILA’s man lectures clueless RUTO to stop threatening CSs and PSs with sacking – You’re underminng their performance

Friday, November 22, 2024 - Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has cautioned President William Ruto against the frequent practice of compelling Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) and Principal Secretaries (PSs) to sign performance contracts.
Venting on his X account, Amisi said that by signing
numerous short-term performance contracts, Ruto is undermining production in
the public sector by putting CSs and PSs in constant fear of losing their jobs.
In addition, Amisi said that some CSs and PSs might be tempted to embezzle public funds since 'their tomorrow is not guaranteed'
“Putting principal secretaries and cabinet secretaries under constant fear of losing their jobs undermines performance in the public sector.
"They may resort to the “Take what you can because tomorrow is not
guaranteed” mentality,” he said.
According to Raila Odinga’s ally, the Head of State
should put them under a two-year contract with a renewable subject to
performance rather than signing numerous short-term performance contracts.
“Put them under a contract of 2 years renewable
subject to performance!” he suggested.
According to Ruto, the contract signing by his
CSs was key because it has proven to be a robust accountability.
“One ministry affects the overall performance of
government. Therefore, it is our collective responsibility to make sure that
using the whole-of-government approach we endure, we build the necessary
synergy to succeed together,”
“Over the years, performance contracting has proven to
be a robust accountability framework ensuring the effective use of public
resources to meet the constitutional mandate and citizens’ expectations,” he
stated.
