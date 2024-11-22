RAILA’s man lectures clueless RUTO to stop threatening CSs and PSs with sacking – You’re underminng their performance





Friday, November 22, 2024 - Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has cautioned President William Ruto against the frequent practice of compelling Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) and Principal Secretaries (PSs) to sign performance contracts.

Venting on his X account, Amisi said that by signing numerous short-term performance contracts, Ruto is undermining production in the public sector by putting CSs and PSs in constant fear of losing their jobs.

In addition, Amisi said that some CSs and PSs might be tempted to embezzle public funds since 'their tomorrow is not guaranteed'

“Putting principal secretaries and cabinet secretaries under constant fear of losing their jobs undermines performance in the public sector.

"They may resort to the “Take what you can because tomorrow is not guaranteed” mentality,” he said.

According to Raila Odinga’s ally, the Head of State should put them under a two-year contract with a renewable subject to performance rather than signing numerous short-term performance contracts.

“Put them under a contract of 2 years renewable subject to performance!” he suggested.

According to Ruto, the contract signing by his CSs was key because it has proven to be a robust accountability.

“One ministry affects the overall performance of government. Therefore, it is our collective responsibility to make sure that using the whole-of-government approach we endure, we build the necessary synergy to succeed together,”

“Over the years, performance contracting has proven to be a robust accountability framework ensuring the effective use of public resources to meet the constitutional mandate and citizens’ expectations,” he stated.

