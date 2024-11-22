RUTO is now alone as the Akorino Church also turns against him and supports Catholic Bishops – Look!





Friday, November 22, 2024 - The Akorinu Church has broken its silence and denounced President William Ruto and his government over his constant lies.

In a press statement, Akorino Church announced that it supports the recent concerns raised by other churches, including Catholic Bishops, regarding the state of the nation.

The church leaders disclosed that, following the church's historical role, it stands in unity with the entire body of Christ.

They maintained that in the church raising the concerns, it should not be viewed as being an enemy to the state but rather as a faithful friend who corrects a friend.

“In line with our historical role and the divine calling as Akorinu Church, we stand in oneness and in unity with the entire body of Christ and the issues that have been raised by the church.”

“We wish to state that the Akorinu church firmly reiterates that the concerns raised by our brethren from the Catholic Church and other churches are valid and sincere, and in raising these concerns, we are not being an enemy of the state neither do we purpose to act as Opposition.

"We do this as concerned citizens to correct a younger brother. The church must not be seen as if it is in fight with the government or fighting its agenda.”

“But we are following the principle espoused in the Holy Scriptures that an open rebuke is better than secret affection.”

“Thus, the church must not be viewed as an enemy or opposition but as a faithful friend who corrects a friend when they miss a step," read part of the statement.

The Akurino called upon the president to heed the calls of the church and call for a multisectoral engagement forum to address the concerns raised by Catholic Bishops and other church leaders and seek a lasting solution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST