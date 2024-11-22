RUTO is now alone as the Akorino Church also turns against him and supports Catholic Bishops – Look!

Friday, November 22, 2024 - The Akorinu Church has broken its silence and denounced President William Ruto and his government over his constant lies.
In a
press statement, Akorino Church announced that it supports the recent concerns
raised by other churches, including Catholic Bishops, regarding the state of
the nation.
The
church leaders disclosed that, following the church's historical role,
it stands in unity with the entire body of Christ.
They
maintained that in the church raising the concerns, it should not be viewed as
being an enemy to the state but rather as a faithful friend who corrects a
friend.
“In line
with our historical role and the divine calling as Akorinu Church, we stand in oneness
and in unity with the entire body of Christ and the issues that have been
raised by the church.”
“We wish
to state that the Akorinu church firmly reiterates that the concerns raised by
our brethren from the Catholic Church and other churches are valid and sincere,
and in raising these concerns, we are not being an enemy of the state neither
do we purpose to act as Opposition.
"We
do this as concerned citizens to correct a younger brother. The church must not
be seen as if it is in fight with the government or fighting its agenda.”
“But we
are following the principle espoused in the Holy Scriptures that an open rebuke
is better than secret affection.”
“Thus,
the church must not be viewed as an enemy or opposition but as a faithful
friend who corrects a friend when they miss a step," read part of the
statement.
The
Akurino called upon the president to heed the calls of the church and call for
a multisectoral engagement forum to address the concerns raised by Catholic
Bishops and other church leaders and seek a lasting solution.
