Vocal ODM politician urges the Catholic Church to return the ‘white envelope’ UHURU gave Bishops in Embu on Sunday





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has slammed the Catholic Church, accusing it of bias in accepting donations from politicians.

On Monday Nairobi Archdiocese Bishop Philip Anyolo told Soweto Catholic Church to return the Sh 5.6 million donated by President William Ruto and Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja.

In a statement, Archbishop Anyolo stated that the Nairobi Church will maintain a firm stance on politicians' donations, highlighting the Church's need to safeguard itself from being used for political purposes.

Following the rejection of President Ruto’s donation, Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai challenged the Catholic Church to also return the donation made by former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the ordination of Bishop Peter Kimani as the leader of the Catholic Diocese of Embu on Saturday.

“I find this statement and action by the Catholic Bishops absurd, hateful, and polarising.

"On Sunday, in Embu, former President Uhuru Kenyatta gave the Bishops presents.

"Why didn’t they refuse and return it? Catholic Church has been used before to stir hate and animosity.

" It’s being used now also to stir hate for Ruto. If you are going to return Sadaka and gifts, return all.

"Don’t be selective in the return,” Alai wrote on X

The Kenyan DAILY POST