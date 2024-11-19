Don’t joke with Kenyans! See how they pressured and bullied the Catholic Church to reject RUTO’s money

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 – Nairobi Catholic Archbishop Phillip Anyolo has ordered St. Joseph Catholic Church in Soweto to return President William Ruto’s generous gift as well as Governor Sakaja’s.
This is after Kenyans pressured the church not to accept Ruto and Sakaja’s illegal donations.
On Sunday, Ruto had pledged a
KSh 5 million cash gift to Soweto Catholic to go towards the construction of
the Father's House.
He further vowed to give an
extra KSh 300,000 to purchase uniforms for one of the church's liturgical
groups.
However, Ruto’s generous
donation angered a large section of Kenyans, who wrote to Archbishop Philip
Anyolo to compel him to reject the gift.
"I have written to
Archbishop Philip Anyolo to demand that the KES 5.3 million looted funds be
returned to the rightful owners. Catholic faithful please assist," one
social media user announced on Monday, with tens of others following suit by
sending an email to the archbishop.
The archbishop's email was
flooded with messages detailing reasons why the cash donation needed to be returned.
While some Kenyans claimed that
a church receiving cash donations from politicians was a conflict of
interest, others theorized that the Kenya Kwanza government was keen on
mitigating a scathing onslaught from the church in recent days.
On Thursday, Catholic bishops
gained nationwide attention after openly criticising the Kenya Kwanza
government over alleged broken promises.
Led by the Chairman of the Kenya
Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), Archbishop Maurice Muhatia, the bishops
accused the government of failing to keep its election pledges while completely
overlooking ordinary Kenyans' concerns and perpetuating a culture of lies.
