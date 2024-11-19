Don’t joke with Kenyans! See how they pressured and bullied the Catholic Church to reject RUTO’s money





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 – Nairobi Catholic Archbishop Phillip Anyolo has ordered St. Joseph Catholic Church in Soweto to return President William Ruto’s generous gift as well as Governor Sakaja’s.

This is after Kenyans pressured the church not to accept Ruto and Sakaja’s illegal donations.

On Sunday, Ruto had pledged a KSh 5 million cash gift to Soweto Catholic to go towards the construction of the Father's House.

He further vowed to give an extra KSh 300,000 to purchase uniforms for one of the church's liturgical groups.

However, Ruto’s generous donation angered a large section of Kenyans, who wrote to Archbishop Philip Anyolo to compel him to reject the gift.

"I have written to Archbishop Philip Anyolo to demand that the KES 5.3 million looted funds be returned to the rightful owners. Catholic faithful please assist," one social media user announced on Monday, with tens of others following suit by sending an email to the archbishop.

The archbishop's email was flooded with messages detailing reasons why the cash donation needed to be returned.

While some Kenyans claimed that a church receiving cash donations from politicians was a conflict of interest, others theorized that the Kenya Kwanza government was keen on mitigating a scathing onslaught from the church in recent days.

On Thursday, Catholic bishops gained nationwide attention after openly criticising the Kenya Kwanza government over alleged broken promises.

Led by the Chairman of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), Archbishop Maurice Muhatia, the bishops accused the government of failing to keep its election pledges while completely overlooking ordinary Kenyans' concerns and perpetuating a culture of lies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST