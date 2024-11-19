Mr. MoneyBags: The flashy son of Valley Road Motors CEO FRANCIS NGANGA flaunts a bracelet worth over Ksh 1.46 million, days after threatening to beat up an armed police officer (PHOTO).

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - Brian Nganga, the son of Valley Road Motors CEO Francis Nganga, seems unbothered despite facing sharp criticism on social media after he was filmed threatening to beat up an armed police officer in Kileleshwa.
Brian took to his Instagram stories where he is fond of
flaunting his lavish lifestyle and posted a photo of a pricey BVLGARI Serpent
Viper Bracelet worth $11,300(over Ksh 1.46 million).
The bracelet is a symbol of glamour
and seduction.
Wrapping around the wrist with its sinuous
geometries and the splendour of its precious coils, the bracelet celebrates the
legendary charm of the snake and the distinctive style of the collection.
See photo.
