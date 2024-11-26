VIDEOS of FLORENCE WANJIKU enjoying life before she was brutally attacked by her lover ELIAS NJAU - Doctors have informed her she could lose some of her fingers.





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Florence Wanjiku, a 33-year-old Nakuru-based businesswoman, was full of life until her lover, Elias Njau, attacked her last week, leaving her with severe injuries.

Wanjiku was active on Tiktok where she posted videos jamming to Mugithi and other Kikuyu songs.

She is currently admitted to hospital after sustaining serious injuries, following the attack by her estranged lover.

Speaking to the media, Wanjiku said doctors have informed her that she could lose some of her fingers.

Watch her fun-filled TikTok videos before the attack.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.