Another femicide case as 19-year-old EUNICE WANJA is murdered in Mwiki and her body dumped in a river (PHOTO).





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Police have launched an investigation into the brutal murder of 19-year-old Eunice Wanja, whose body was found in a river in the Maji Mazuri area of Mwiki, Kasarani.

Wanja was reportedly attacked on her way to work by unknown people last Saturday.

She had secured a temporary job at a hotel along Ngong Road after her internship.

Her family members got concerned when they failed to reach her on the phone.

Her sister reported the matter at Mwiki Police Station, only to be informed that the body of a young lady had been retrieved from a river and taken to the city mortuary.

The distressed family positively identified her body at the mortuary.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.