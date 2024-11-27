Video of ODM leaders scrambling for money to mobilize the residents at Grand Swiss Hotel before RUTO’s visit emerges





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - A video has emerged showing ODM leaders from the Western region reportedly scrambling for money to mobilize the residents to show up and cheer President Ruto during his visit to Kisumu on Tuesday.

In the video, the leaders, among them Kisumu Senator Professor Tom Ojienda, are seen at the luxurious Grand Swiss Hotel waiting to receive the money from state operatives to mobilize the residents.

It is alleged that the residents were given Ksh 200 each to turn up at cheer Ruto.

Ruto was treated to a rousing welcome in the Kondele area of Kisumu County after a mammoth crowd turned up to welcome him.

The President visited the area after the opening of the 4th Africa Sub-Sovereign Network Conference being held at one of the hotels in Kisumu.

As his convoy made its way into the area, he was flanked by an ecstatic crowd that was reportedly paid to welcome him.

Watch the video of ODM leaders at the Grand Swiss Hotel, where they allegedly received mobilization funds.





ODM Leaders Grappling For Mobilization Money at Swiz Hotel Kisumu .



Aoko | President William Ruto | #RutoLiesAllTheTime pic.twitter.com/U7QhtsG55r — Youth Advocate KE🇰🇪 (@YouthAdvocateKe) November 26, 2024

